First Alert Forecast: winds stay elevated, severe weather threat diminishing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A strong cold front will slice into our lower atmosphere and a screaming belt of jet stream winds will provide upper-level support. Secure loose items as the environmental winds will be strong enough to blow your loose items around. Boating will also be hazardous with gales, dangerous waves, and storms with lightning, torrential rain, rapidly shifting winds, and even waterspouts.
- Monday afternoon: Widespread 40+ mph southerly winds, scattered extra-gusty showers and some warm sunshine late with highs near 80.
- Tuesday: Winds will settle and shower chances will remain low. Afternoon highs will grow to the seasonable middle 70s.
- Wednesday: Shower chances will grow to near 50% but flooding and severe weather will likely not be a threat. Highs will be in the cooler 60s.
- Late week: Enjoy mostly sunny skies and plenty of dry time! Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 60s and lower 70s
Your extended forecast carries additional rain chances and a spell of cool temperatures. Catch details on these and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember: you can get a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.