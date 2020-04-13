First Alert Forecast: winds stay elevated, severe weather threat diminishing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A strong cold front will slice into our lower atmosphere and a screaming belt of jet stream winds will provide upper-level support. Secure loose items as the environmental winds will be strong enough to blow your loose items around. Boating will also be hazardous with gales, dangerous waves, and storms with lightning, torrential rain, rapidly shifting winds, and even waterspouts.