First Alert Forecast: STAY ALERT for a severe storm risk Monday

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening on April, 12, 2020
By Gannon Medwick | April 13, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 4:35 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into an important First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! Severe storms are possible Monday as a strong cold front slices into our lower atmosphere and a screaming belt of jet stream winds provides upper-level support.

Monday forecast specifics include dark clouds, widespread 40+ mph southerly winds, scattered extra-gusty showers, isolated severe or tornadic storms, and even some warm sunshine late. The best chance for severe-rated storms is before 3 p.m.

- Secure loose items: Even if strong storms manage to miss your actual neighborhood, the environmental winds will be strong enough to blow your loose items around.

- Stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions: Some of the showers and storms will be moving at 50+ mph. Weather will could change rapidly across time and space!

- Be ready to act: Have your WECT Weather App set to your location and, if a warning is issued for your GPS point, be ready to shelter in your designated safe area!

- Stay in port: Boating will be hazardous Monday with gales, dangerous waves, and storms with lightning, torrential rain, rapidly shifting winds, and even waterspouts.

Your extended forecast carries additional rain chances and a spell of cool temperatures. Catch details on these and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember: you can get a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

7-day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.