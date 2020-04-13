Electric companies working to get power back up as many work, learn from home

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - Power companies across the Cape Fear are working hard to get power back on for thousands of customers who are now working and learning from home.
According to Duke Energy’s outage map as of 11:15 Monday morning, over 245,200 customers are without power across the state.
Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy says any storm is a challenge, but a storm during coronavirus is a new type of challenge.
“We know how important and reliable electric service is, we know how important you need your power now so we’re working to get that back power on as safely and quickly as possible,” said Brooks.
Brooks says during a like this, having patience is important.
“The wind is a factor that prevents from being able to work until that wind gets below 39 mph,” said Brooks. "You may not see crews out until the winds calm down some. Once they get up in their buckets, they’ll be up working. We’re going to work until we can get everyone back on.”
The Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) outage map shows over a hundred outages Monday morning; mostly in Columbus County. Their map shows crews out on the scene.
Four County Electric Membership Corporation’s outage map shows over 2,000 members without power Monday morning.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.