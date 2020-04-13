Cape Fear Strong Virtual Food Drive helps our neighbors in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More people are turning to local food banks for assistance as thousands of North Carolina residents are out of work due to restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 has made it impossible for many food banks to host food drives to help them continue serving those in need, so we've made it easy to help out.
WECT has launched the Cape Fear Strong Virtual Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Each dollar donated, will help provide five meals.
"We are not encouraging people to go to the grocery store and buy food. You and I are being told to only go when we have to. So it's much easier for someone to get in front of their computer pull up the website and make a donation that is equivalent to maybe the food they would have purchased during a food drive. If that's $5 or $10 we can make that stretch so far," said Branch Director Beth Gaglione.
Click here to “browse the aisles” and select items to add to your shopping cart. Then click the green DONATE button at the right to make a donation to help feed our neighbors in need.
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina works to nourish people, build solutions and empower communities. Throughout their 34-county service area, the Food Bank works with over 800 partner agencies to serve nearly 600,000 individuals, families, children and seniors facing food insecurity.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.