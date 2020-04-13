Authorities warn taxpayers to be alert about possible scams relating to stimulus payments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the IRS begins distributing COVID-19 stimulus payment checks over the next few weeks, authorities are warning taxpayers to be alert about possible scams relating to these payments.
“We are warning people to be alert about possible scams related to the stimulus checks being sent out over the next few months," said Sheriff Jim McVickler. “The IRS will not call, email or text you and ask for any fee, payment, bank account information or any other personal information in order to receive your check."
It will take a few weeks before the Treasury sends the Economic Impact Payments. If you receive a “check” for an odd amount, for instance $1,322.48, or a check that requires you to verify the check online or by calling a number, it is a fraud.
The IRS will not contact you to ask you to pay a fee or confirm personal information prior to receiving the Economic Impact Payment. If you receive a phone call, text, or email asking for payment or confirmation of personal or financial information, it is a scam.
Do not give out your bank account, debit account or PayPal account information, even if the caller claims it is necessary to get your check or that by doing so you can receive your payment faster.
Additionally, don’t click on links in texts or emails relating to Economic Impact Payments, as this could allow scammers to place tracing devices on your electronic devices and gain access to your personal information for later use.
Don't engage with scammers or thieves, simply hang up or delete texts/emails.
If you think you have been a victim of a pandemic related fraud, or if someone tries to defraud you, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or email them at disaster@leo.gov.
