Second coronavirus case reported in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second case of coronavirus was reported in Bladen County Sunday, although it is still not clear if that person will remain counted among cases in Bladen County.
Dr. Terri Duncan, the Director of Bladen County Health and Human Services, said health officials are still working with the state to make that determination, because the individual is in a nursing rehabilitation facility out of the county. While Dr. Duncan was not able to release which county the patient is currently staying, she said it’s not necessarily a neighboring county to Bladen. The individual is staying in a known COVID-19 hotspot, according to Bladen County.
Also Sunday, officials say the first patient with coronavirus in Bladen County has since recovered.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.