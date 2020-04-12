Resident in their 40′s reported as first victim of COVID-19 in New Hanover County

“It is heartbreaking to hear the news of one of our residents passing away from COVID-19, and my deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman in a release. “This is a stark reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19, and I urge residents to continue to abide by the recommendations of our health officials to protect one another. This reinforces more than ever why we must do everything we can to prevent further spread of this virus in New Hanover County.”