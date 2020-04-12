First Alert Forecast: Tracking the threat of severe weather Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying this lovely weekend so far.
Clouds will build this evening and through the evening as a frontal systems moves into the Carolinas. A chance for a few showers this evening, but the real threat will be the mid morning hours through lunchtime Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Cape Fear Region under an enhanced risk for severe weather Monday. Be on the lookout for:
-heavy 1″+ rains and ponded roadways.
-gusty winds with damaging bursts embedded in storms.
-small hail and isolated tornadoes.
Our saving grace would be unfavorable timing and / or marine air that would take the bite out of these severe storms. However, you will want to stay close to your phone and your FREE WECT First Alert Weather app, should a storm warning be issued for your location.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington outlines a cooler rain system for the middle of the week and drier days by week’s end. You can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Also on the app, be sure to turn on the notifications in the case a warning is issued for your neighborhood.
