First Alert Forecast: Few Easter showers, strong storms Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter Sunday to you! I hope you are enjoying this lovely weekend so far.
Your holiday should start out on a clear note, however clouds will begin to build as a strong front starts to work into the region. A few spot showers will be possible, mainly during the afternoon, but overall, the Easter Bunny shouldn’t run into any weather problems hiding eggs!
Sunday night and more so Monday will have the greatest shower and storm chances: 30% Sunday night and 80% Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Cape Fear Region under a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather Monday. Be on the lookout for:
-heavy 1″+ rains and ponded roadways.
-gusty winds with damaging bursts embedded in storms.
-small hail and isolated tornadoes.
Our saving grace would be unfavorable timing and / or marine air that would take the bite out of these severe storms. However, you will want to stay close to your phone and your FREE WECT First Alert Weather app, should a storm warning be issued for your location.
Your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington outlines a cooler rain system for the middle of the week and drier days by week’s end. You can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Have a happy and safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.