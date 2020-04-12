Culvert replacement project set to begin in front of Brunswick County Government Complex

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A culvert replacement project in Brunswick County is set to begin Monday, which will close one of the entrances into the Brunswick County Government Complex.
The DOT will start work on a section of Old Ocean Highway Monday in Bolivia. There will be some detours in the area. County officials say the northern entrance to the complex and a portion of Old Ocean Highway between the entrance and Midway Road will be closed to traffic in both directions.
If you try to enter from the north side, alternate route suggestions include Galloway Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway, Randolphville Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway and Gilbert Road off of Midway Road.
There should also be electronic signs in the area to direct traffic. The project is expected to last at least three weeks, replacing a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence.
