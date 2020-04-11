Wilmington loosens sign enforcement during pandemic for essential businesses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You might be seeing more yard signs along the road promoting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Wilmington announced Saturday it will no longer enforce a rule that prohibits signs in the public right-of-way, as long as those signs don’t create an issue for drivers. The non-enforcement starts this weekend and will continue moving forward, according to a post on Facebook.
The signs will be allowed for essential businesses, including restaurants, according to the city. If you have any questions about the new policy, you are encouraged to call (910) 254-0900.
