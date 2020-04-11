Wilmington loosens sign enforcement during pandemic for essential businesses

Wilmington loosens sign enforcement during pandemic for essential businesses
April 11, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated April 11 at 3:49 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You might be seeing more yard signs along the road promoting businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Wilmington announced Saturday it will no longer enforce a rule that prohibits signs in the public right-of-way, as long as those signs don’t create an issue for drivers. The non-enforcement starts this weekend and will continue moving forward, according to a post on Facebook.

COVID UPDATE: We’re making some changes to further assist our local businesses during Covid-19. While signs in the...

Posted by City of Wilmington, NC Government on Saturday, April 11, 2020

The signs will be allowed for essential businesses, including restaurants, according to the city. If you have any questions about the new policy, you are encouraged to call (910) 254-0900.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.