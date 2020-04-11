Stores prepare for Gov. Cooper’s order to limit shoppers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Cooper’s new executive order starts Monday. That order will limit traffic in stores that are currently still open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
No more than 20 percent of a stores fire capacity will be allowed inside to shop. This includes not just store customers but employees and vendors also.
The Piggly Wiggly in Burgaw has started putting measures in place to limit customer interactions with each other and employees.
Part of Gov. Cooper’s order requires stores to mark off their lines to be six feet apart. Piggy Wiggly already has that in place along with sneeze guards at checkout.
To further action to keep people safe the store manager at Piggly Wiggly says they are going to eliminate hand baskets to keep a better count of the number of people in the store.
“I think it gives them peace of mind and assurance that we are taking this serious and that we don’t have to live in fear," said Brandon Toro, Store Manager. "But that doesn’t mean don’t take every step possible to be preventative and to just make sure that we’re doing what we can to control as much as we have control over it.”
Toro said the stores capacity under the new order will be 205 customers.
Piggly Wiggly is a family oriented store and is trying to stay one step ahead of safety measures to protect its customers.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.