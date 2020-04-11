Riverfest announces new president, dates for fall event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The board of directors of Riverfest announced in a press release Saturday morning that it has named Roderick Bell as the organization’s next president. Bell replaces Russ Deats who has held the title since 2016.
Bell currently works for Corning, Inc. and is the co-founder of the Port City Track Club.
“I am looking forward to working closely with the community to advance our goals of this organization with the support of the community,” says Bell.
The festival is scheduled for Oct. 2-4. While there remains a lot of uncertainty about the current COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the postponement or cancellation of many upcoming events, Bell says they are moving forward with plans for the festival that typically attracts thousands of people to downtown Wilmington.
"Right now we are preparing as usual and will make adjustments as we get closer to the event, following the CDC and state of North Carolina guidelines, Bells says.
For more information on Riverfest, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.