Rehab center in Lake Waccamaw reports two COVID-19 cases

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Premier Living & Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw got word from the Columbus County Health Department that a contract worker and a hospitalized resident have both tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.
The release states the worker is recovering while at home and the resident is at a hospital in the area.
“The facility continues to follow recommendations from the CDC and are in close communication with the Columbus County Health Department,” Facility Administrator Gennie Parnell stated in the release. “The facility has been on restricted visitation and entry since March 13. All staff and medical personnel are on a strict screening regime prior to entrance or start of work daily. Residents are closely monitored for any signs or symptoms that could potentially indicate concerns, which are immediately shared with their attending physicians for further treatment as ordered.”
Just last month, the facility shared a heartwarming story with us regarding the granddaughter of one its residents announcing her engagement to her loved one while safely distancing herself outside.
