Rehab center in Lake Waccamaw reports two COVID-19 cases

“The facility continues to follow recommendations from the CDC and are in close communication with the Columbus County Health Department,” Facility Administrator Gennie Parnell stated in the release. “The facility has been on restricted visitation and entry since March 13. All staff and medical personnel are on a strict screening regime prior to entrance or start of work daily. Residents are closely monitored for any signs or symptoms that could potentially indicate concerns, which are immediately shared with their attending physicians for further treatment as ordered.”