First Alert Forecast: Few Easter showers, strong storms Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you are enjoying this lovely Easter weekend so far!
Clear skies will continue overnight into the early morning hours on Easter Sunday! Clouds will begin to build as a strong front starts to work into the region. A few spot showers possible during the afternoon. But overall, the Easter Bunny shouldn’t run into any weather problems hiding eggs!
Sunday night and more so Monday will have the greatest shower and storm chances: 30% Sunday night and 80% Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Cape Fear Region under a slight risk for severe weather Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
Sunday night and more so Monday will have the greatest shower and storm chances: 30% Sunday night and 80% Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Cape Fear Region under a slight risk for severe weather Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
