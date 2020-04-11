First Alert Forecast: cool and sunny Saturday, stormy Easter Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast on this Saturday! Early in the period, a cold high pressure cell will deliver a blast of dry but unseasonably chilly air to the Cape Fear Region. Then, a potent storm track will sweep in from the Deep South.
Clear skies will be friendly for a backyard Easter egg hunt, but a brisk north breeze will favor cold 40s for the mornign and cool 60s for the afternoon.
Easter Sunday and more so Monday will have shower and storm chances: 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 80% Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
Easter Sunday and more so Monday will have shower and storm chances: 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 80% Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
