Columbus County COVID-19 count increases by six

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Health officials in Columbus County say the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county increased by six Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the southeastern North Carolina community to 31 so far. There has been one reported death in connection to the COVID-19 virus.
Also for the first time, we’re getting a little more nuance in terms of who is being affected in the county as health officials released demographic data.
Of the 31 cases, 16 patients are white, while 15 are black or African-American. About a third of cases (10) involve individuals 65 years of old or higher. 8 people are between the ages of 50 and 64, 11 are between the ages of 25-49 and 2 are between the ages of 18 and 24.
21 of the patients are female.
County leaders say the source of the infection for the newest six patients is unknown as this time.
