UNCW’s part-time MBA program on 2021 Best Graduate Schools list

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s part-time MBA program was among those ranked on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of “2021 Best Graduate Schools.”
The program moved up 20 spots on the list to No. 186.
Three other UNCW programs made the rankings:
- Best Public Affairs Program - 141st
- Best Education Schools - 172nd
- Social Work - 77th
“UNCW’s strong commitment to academic rigor and scholarly research is exemplified by our graduate programs,” said Chancellor Jose V. Sartarelli. “As a doctoral university with high research activity, UNCW will continue to grow with quality as we add master’s and doctoral programs in fields where demand for workers with advanced degrees is great.”
“We’re very pleased that our graduate programs are getting national recognition for their quality and value,” added Graduate School Dean Christopher Finelli. “Our faculty and staff excel at offering programs that enhance students’ professional and personal development, advance scholarship, and meet critical needs in the community, state and nation across a broad range of fields.”
