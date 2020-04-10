UNCW men’s basketball lands another recruit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle continues to build his roster for the 2020-21 season.
Friday guard Jamahri Harvey announced on twitter that he had committed to play for the Seahawks.
Harvey becomes the third player to commit to new head coach Takayo Siddle. The Fayettevile, NC native played last season for Moravian Prep and helped lead the Lions to a 32-3 record.
Harvey selected UNCW over James Madison, Hofstra, and Southern Mississippi.
