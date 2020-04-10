Two sisters team up to make masks for first responders

“At one point, their cousin Haleigh stopped in and contributed by ironing some of the masks as the sewing was so intense. This has truly been a humbling experience for the girls,” Evans said. “My hope by sharing this story is, that it will encourage other’s in our youth to give back during this terrible time. Ways of giving back can be something as simple as picking up the phone to check on an elderly neighbor or offering to pick their medicine and or grocery up for them. They will feel so much joy in their hearts once they see or hear the hopefulness in one’s voice after lending a helping hand.”