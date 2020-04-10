Two sisters team up to make masks for first responders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Madyson Evans, 15, and her 11-year-old sister, Bella, wanted to make the best of their time away from school and help the community.
"We pondered for a minute or two on what they could do to give back and they instantly thought of their daddy [known as Lieutenant Evans at the Wilmington Fire Department] and his fellow brothers who work at the Whiteville Fire Department, " said Kimberly Hinsons Evans.
With the help of their grandmother, the sisters started making masks April 1.
“We got together with their grandma Robin and she showed them how to make their very first mask. After that, the mask making took off. You would have thought this was their profession,” Evans said.
Once the masks for the Whiteville Fire Department were finished, they got requests from the Lumberton Fire Department and Whiteville Police Department.
Other family members wanted to help so they gave the girls money and extra material for the masks.
“At one point, their cousin Haleigh stopped in and contributed by ironing some of the masks as the sewing was so intense. This has truly been a humbling experience for the girls,” Evans said. “My hope by sharing this story is, that it will encourage other’s in our youth to give back during this terrible time. Ways of giving back can be something as simple as picking up the phone to check on an elderly neighbor or offering to pick their medicine and or grocery up for them. They will feel so much joy in their hearts once they see or hear the hopefulness in one’s voice after lending a helping hand.”
So far the girls have made more than 100 masks:
- Whiteville Fire Department-13 masks/Delivered last week
- Lumberton Fire Department-48 masks/Delivered on April 7
- Whiteville Police Department-28 masks/Delivered April 10
- Additional masks made for friends/family members-24/Delivered last week and this week.
