Two Elizabethtown men charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting

Eric Christopher Bennett and Antonio Lamel Murchison (Source: Fayetteville Police Department)
By WECT Staff | April 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 6:46 AM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two Bladen County men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.

Antonio Lamel Murchison, 26, and Eric Christopher Bennett, 33, both of Elizabethtown, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donovan Butler.

Fayetteville police say that Butler was shot April 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Pavilion Road. He arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Hoke County with gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

