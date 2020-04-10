Two Elizabethtown men charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two Bladen County men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Fayetteville, according to police.
Antonio Lamel Murchison, 26, and Eric Christopher Bennett, 33, both of Elizabethtown, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donovan Butler.
Fayetteville police say that Butler was shot April 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Pavilion Road. He arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Hoke County with gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.
