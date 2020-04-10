Trips still on the books? Travel agent weighs in on summer travel in the wake of the coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Borders are closed, flights are cancelled and many hotels are shuttered for the time being as the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The US Department of State issued a level three travel advisory, urging people to avoid all travel as the virus rages on.
Most people have cancelled their plans for April and May, but travel arrangements for the rest of the summer are still up in the air. Angie Fanning of AwayBug Travel says shes now seeing cancellations creep into her trips scheduled for June and July.
Even local groups are getting ahead of the curve and shutting down summer events. The City of Southport announced Tuesday they would be cancelling their iconic Fourth of July festival.
Fanning says she’s been working to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus since late January when one of her clients on a cruise to Australia ran into issues during a stop in Bali. Some passengers trying to board the ship had flown through an airport in China and they were told they weren’t allowed on the ship.
“The whole world just shut down... I can’t wrap my head around that. The whole world? When this first started it was that people can’t travel to Asia. We can work with that. Now people can’t travel to Italy, okay we can work on that. Now people can’t travel to all of Europe. But people can still come to Mexico! Then it just all came full circle," Fanning explained.
No corner of the world is safe from the devastation the virus brings. Even Wilmington’s convention and visitors bureau announced Friday they had to furlough several of their full-time staff members.
“Nothing will ever be the same after this… kind of like after 9/11, nothing was the same… think about how air traffic changed after 9/11 and this is on such a larger scale," Fanning said.
At the tourism industry continues to wait for the storm to pass, Fanning remains optimistic.
“People will travel again after this. It’ll take a while, we might have a recession. But I don’t think you can stop people from wanting to see and experience the world," she said.
If you’re still on the fence about your summer plans, Fanning says its best to be patient and monitor the situation.
You’re more likely to get your money back if your cruise line or travel company cancels on you, rather than you cancelling on them prematurely.
Most travel insurance policies don’t cover a pandemic either, unless you signed up for a “Cancel for any reason” policy from the beginning.
