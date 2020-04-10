Too far, or just far enough? As COVID-19 data comes in and projections change, leaders disagree on what restrictions should stay in place

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The local stay-at-home order in New Hanover County puts more restrictions in place than the one enacted by Governor Roy Cooper.
It also has a shorter lifespan — the order is set to expire Monday, April 13 unless extended by elected officials.
Mayor Bill Saffo told WECT Friday afternoon that “in all probability it will be extended” but leaders are still working to hammer out the details.
Some, namely County Commissioner Woody White, have pushed back against the restrictions, saying they go too far and will have detrimental economic consequences that outweigh the social distancing benefit.
White, who declined to speak in an interview format and instead referred reporters to his public social media posts and opinion articles with other media outlets, believes the response to the pandemic has been overblown.
The commissioner posted on Facebook: “[As of April 7], we have 32 people with the virus. 12 of them are in the hospital. We will have more. But likely, not near as many as the health care experts predicted we would have. No one has died, and I hope no one does. Perhaps some will, and that will be awful. We always mourn when we lose a member of our community. But we also have 230,000 otherwise healthy people that are probably not going to contract the virus and most certainly will not die from it, if they do.”
When WECT has asked New Hanover Regional Medical Center for details on the number hospitalized, reporters have been told the hospital does not release that information, and to refer to state totals released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
White is not entirely alone in his opinions — more than 3,000 have joined a Facebook group titled “Re-Open NC” in an effort to petition that businesses deemed “non-essential” be allowed to open their doors once again.
Leading infectious disease experts, including Dr. Paul Kamitsuka from NHRMC, say that would likely be disastrous.
“The only tool that we have right now to combat coronavirus is social distancing. It’s the only thing, and it does work if you do it, but that’s all we have. All of the models are based on curves that depend on how successfully the community is socially distancing,” the epidemiologist said. “If we have no social distancing, then we will have a sudden surge [of patients] whereas if we have very good social distancing then we really flatten that curve, but it’s totally dependent on all of us in terms of the degree with which we can maintain 6 feet separation, wear masks when we are out of the house and do a lot of hand hygiene. It’s totally dependent on all that.”
Dr. Kamitsuka said insinuating the virus is not as contagious or deadly as it has been portrayed because New Hanover County has only reported 54 cases as of Thursday evening and had no deaths is misguided.
That, he said, is because there has not been widespread testing, and only the most symptomatic are being tested at this time.
“This becomes particularly important for example in assessing what the death rate is from an infection like this. We need a denominator. We need to know how many people were actually infected and all we have are documented cases, in this county primarily documented cases that came to the hospital, but we have not been able to test widely in the community like we would wish to be able to do,” he said.
Dr. Kamitsuka said Southeastern North Carolina will likely not see its “peak” regarding the number of positive cases and deaths until late April or early May.
The extent of that peak, he said, is entirely dependent on the social distancing measures continuing.
“We are all quite eager to get back to normal life, but the only way we can do that safely without having a resurgence of this virus is to continue to socially distance until such a time that we can safely relax those,” he said. “Right now is simply not the time to do that.”
He likened the fight against COVID-19 to that of battling another type of disaster.
“We ought to be sort of thinking about this like a forest fire," he said. "So imagine a forest fire where are you finally get it under control, but you can’t relax until all the embers have been extinguished, because anyone of those can cause the whole thing to flare back up again.”
One of the sticking points for White, according to his social media posts, is that continued drastic social distancing measures will negatively affect the economy to a point of no return.
White posted: “Yes, social distancing works and most people have been compliant (Secret: we did this even before government forced us to do so). But taking such drastic measures in every other facet of our lives has been devastating to millions of people, and risks a prolonged period of destruction caused by things even deadlier than this virus. Things like poverty. Unemployment. Despondency. Suicide. Murder. Domestic violence. Addiction.”
Dr. Kamitsuka said the measures, while painful, are the only way to keep people safe.
“This has proven to be a deadly virus,” he said. “Recently we’ve seen the CDC adjust estimates in terms of expected mortality downward. I think that is a direct consequence of the very social distancing measures which some people who have that perspective are bemoaning.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.