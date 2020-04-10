Second COVID-19 related death reported in Brunswick County

Brunswick County, N.C. (WECT) - Another death from the coronavirus is reported in Brunswick County. The patient is not a resident of the county, according to a press release sent out Friday night from the Brunswick County Public Health Department.
The victim tested positive while visiting the county, although the Health Department did not reveal where the patient is from and said it will not release any more information to protect the privacy of the victim’s family.
“We are incredibly saddened to hear this news today and we offer our deepest condolences to the family members on this terrible loss,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said. “Although they were not a resident of our county, the impact and sorrow of their passing is not lost on us and we are thinking of them at this time.”
The person who died was isolated in the county with household contacts who are in quarantine. According to the health department, contact tracing associated with this patient was already completed.
Because this person was not a resident of Brunswick County, the death will not be reflected in the county’s official case count. The county did not release the person’s age or if he or she had underlying medical conditions.
Brunswick County reported its first death from the coronavirus April 3.
The county also reported three new, separate cases of COVID-19 on Friday night.
Two of the cases are each close contacts to separate, previously reported cases.
Brunswick County health officials are asking community members to remain at home and limit travel to only the essentials like grocery shopping and work through April 29, including Easter weekend.
“A majority of the positive cases in the County’s case counts and the non-resident cases the County receives notification about are travel-related,” Stanley said. “Please follow the Stay at Home order and refrain from traveling in and out of the County or inviting individuals from outside of the county to stay with you while the order is in place. Together we can work to slow the spread of the virus through these efforts.”
As of Friday, April 10, there are 33 positive cases of COVID-19, 59 pending test results and 809 confirmed negative test results, totaling 901 tests administered so far.
