No cause of death, few answers 2 weeks after UNCW student’s murder

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To our knowledge, it is the first murder of a UNCW student in more than 15 years. Chris Stewart, a 23-year-old college junior and Army veteran, was found brutally murdered at a park in Pender County March 27. Even though two weeks have passed, the family still doesn’t even know his cause of death. There have been no arrests and little information released as to how this could have happened.
“This is very hard. We are tired. We are heartbroken. And we really are begging people to please come and tell anything that they know,” Stewart’s aunt, Patricia Walker, said.
Stewart had everything going for him. After serving the Army in Afghanistan, he was accepted at UNCW. His family said he was a good student pursing a Criminal Justice and Forensic Psychology degree. They say Stewart was well liked in his fraternity, and was a boxer who competed in MMA events, with no criminal history. He was still serving in the Army Reserves - hardly the person you’d expect to find brutally murdered in a park.
“He was a very skilled, trained, very much aware of his surroundings, very much in tune with what’s going on around him all the time,” Walker said of her shock seeing Stewart’s traumatically injured body, days after his death when investigators allowed the family to see him for the first time. “He was either overtaken, or was with somebody he trusted and let his guard down."
“This was either a revenge, a retaliation, a hate, anger. This was not just a scuffle between... I think it was very [personal],” Walker added about the violent nature of the attack on her nephew.
Stewart’s cause of death is still pending, and officials tell the family it could take six to eight months for autopsy results to be ready because of delays with the pandemic. The shutdown has also stopped them from burying Stewart’s remains.
Alone during the shutdown, the family is waiting to hold services for Stewart and his grandmother, who died unexpectedly six days before his murder. They say what happened to him isn’t right, and they are asking for your help.
“I know in my heart somebody knows something,” Walker said, pleading for people to come forward with any details that might help, no matter how small. She wanted to remind potential witnesses that they can pass along a tip anonymously, and that the family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of Stewart’s killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212.
