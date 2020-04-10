NHRMC receives 35,000 PPE donations, still needs handmade masks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center put out the call and the community is responding.
To date, the hospital has received 35,000 donations of PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis and hundreds of hand-made masks for staff who do not interact with patients directly.
Community Facebook groups like, “Masks for NHRMC Heroes” have hundreds of members pooling resources to deliver as many masks as possible.
While the hospital has begun accepting homemade masks, they’ll only be used in certain situations -- not for staff who are working directly with patients -- and must be made in a certain way.
“We want all of [the hospital staff] to have access to hand sewn masks so that they can wear them while walking to and from work, walking around the hallways.. So, we have an all call out and I have been amazed at how many sewing circles we have out there and how many folks are just producing hundreds,” said Chief Nurse Executive Mary Ellen Bonczek.
Bonczek says they’ll need thousands of homemade masks.
The hospital is still collecting PPE items like gloves, masks and gowns for those who will need it.
Cape Fear Academy international student Joseph Wang dropped off about a dozen boxes with thousands of PPE items this week.
He’s from a town near Beijing, and coincidentally his family works in the medical supply industry. He says as things improved in China and worsened here, he wanted to do something to help.
His family shipped him boxes of PPE to donate to NHRMC.
“It’s been really hard because when China was going through those things I was really worried about them and right now I’m worried about America," Wang said. "I feel I’ve worried about it twice and I feel anxious and nervous about it because no one knows what will happen tomorrow.”
Wang is heading home to China to be with his family and intends to finish his school year online.
He plans to return in the fall.
Donations for NHRMC staff can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NHRMC Business Center located at 3151 S. 17th Street.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.