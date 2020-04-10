Man choked victim during Castle Street robbery, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is accused of choking another man during a robbery on Castle Street last month.
A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said the 55-year-old victim was walking out of a store in the 800 block of Castle Street around 10:20 p.m. on March 30 when he was approached by Ernest Tyrone Fennell, 53.
Fennell asked the victim for some money and when the victim declined, Fennell allegedly choked the man and robbed him.
The victim suffered minor injuries to his neck, the police spokesperson said.
Fennell was arrested on Thursday and charged with common law robbery and assault by strangulation.
He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
