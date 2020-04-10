Leland police looking for larceny suspect

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a larceny case.
According to a Facebook post from Leland police, the incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. on March 25 at the Walmart located 1112 New Pointe Blvd.
“The pictured male suspect took nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise past the last point of sale at the Leland Walmart without paying,” the post states. “The male can be seen here wearing a dark hooded jacket, a light-colored hat, and sporting what appears to be a heavy mustache with a beard.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kazee at 910-520-9678, jkazee@townofleland.com, or any officer at the Leland Police Department.
