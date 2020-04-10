Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina groceries and other retailers still open must meet capacity restrictions and cleanliness standards if they want to keep operating next week under a new executive order by Gov. Roy Cooper. Retailers, pharmacies and other businesses will have to limit entry to discourage crowds starting Monday. Stores also will have to mark out spacing in cashier lines. A statewide stay-at-home order began last week, but people can still go out to get groceries and prescriptions, as well as get some exercise. The order also gives more strength to directives announced Wednesday to boost patient and staff protections at nursing homes.