2 killed in Mt. Pleasant plane crash, airport officials confirm

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County airport officials have confirmed two people aboard a small plane were killed Thursday night when the plane crashed near the Mount Pleasant airport.
Rescue crews returned to the area where the plane was believed to have disappeared at daylight and located the downed aircraft in the woods just outside of the fence, Charleston County Aviation Authority spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
FAA air traffic controllers lost contact with a light sport aircraft as it was approaching Mount Pleasant Regional-Faison Field Airport at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said.
Airport officials immediately issued an alert notice, which triggered a search for the aircraft, she said.
Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, Mount Pleasant Police and Mount Pleasant Fire searched the area of the Wando River near the Toomer Creek entrance for more than three hours early Friday morning. After sunrise, searchers said they spotted something “shiny” in a wooded area and sent in drones and began making their way to the scene.
At approximately 4 a.m., crews temporarily called off the search until the sun comes up because the coast guard pilot reached the maximum number of hours he could fly.
Police say there are two people aboard the missing plane.
The FAA has not yet said where the flight originated.
