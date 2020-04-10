Healthcare worker in Columbus County delivers special message to her grandson while social distancing

Jaden and his family had special messages for his ‘Grandma Mag’, too. “Dear Grandma, I hope you are doing well. I’m praying for you. I hope you are safe from Covid19. I love you”, read the words on a piece of paper Jaden held up to the door, along with a hand-drawn heart, a smiley-face and image of his grandmother wearing a protective mask on her face. Perry says his wife Keysha wrote the words “WE ARE ONE. STAY SAFE. STAY WELL. Your helping hands are appreciated” on another piece of paper they showed to Magnolia.