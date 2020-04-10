Healthcare worker in Columbus County delivers special message to her grandson while social distancing

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Perry Frink says his mother, Magnolia McIntyre, is working twelve-hour shifts treating patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Magnolia is a Certified Nursing Assistant at a healthcare facility in Columbus County.
Even though she has to practice social distancing, Magnolia stopped by her son’s home in Chadbourn with messages for her family and her nine-year-old grandson, Jaden. “I miss y’all and I love y’all.. I am safe,” read the words on a red piece of paper Magnolia held up on the outside of the glass door. But on another green sheet of paper, grandma had a special message for her grandson.
“I miss my hugs and kisses. I love you. Be safe.”
Jaden and his family had special messages for his ‘Grandma Mag’, too. “Dear Grandma, I hope you are doing well. I’m praying for you. I hope you are safe from Covid19. I love you”, read the words on a piece of paper Jaden held up to the door, along with a hand-drawn heart, a smiley-face and image of his grandmother wearing a protective mask on her face. Perry says his wife Keysha wrote the words “WE ARE ONE. STAY SAFE. STAY WELL. Your helping hands are appreciated” on another piece of paper they showed to Magnolia.
“Super Heroes don’t wear capes,” were Perry’s words when he shared the pictures on the See it, Snap it, Send it section of WECT.com. “They wear scrubs, crocs and N95 masks!”
