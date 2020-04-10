Former West Bladen star heading to Auburn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former West Bladen High School star Brandon Council is heading to Auburn.
The Akron grad transfer announced his decision in a tweet Thursday night.
"It’s time to announce that I will be officially continuing my football and academic career at Auburn University, " he wrote. “!!FIRED UP!!”
The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder will be a welcome addition to an Auburn team that lost four starting offensive linemen after the 2019 season.
Council has experience playing at several different spots on the offensive line. During his time with the Zips, he made 16 starts at left guard, five at right tackle, two at center and one at left tackle.
