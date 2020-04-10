First Alert Forecast: spring to show its chilly and stormy sides

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for tapping into your First Alert Forecast on this Good Friday! Early in the period, a cold high pressure cell will deliver a blast of dry but unseasonably chilly air to the Cape Fear Region. Then, a potent storm track will sweep in from the Deep South.
Friday into Saturday will quickly fade your memories of the 80s from earlier in the week. Clear skies will be friendly for a backyard Easter egg hunt, but a brisk north breeze will favor cool 60s for daytime temperatures and cold 40s for the night in between.
Easter Sunday and more so Monday will have shower and storm chances: 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 80% Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
Easter Sunday and more so Monday will have shower and storm chances: 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 80% Monday. Hopefully, unfavorable timing and / or marine air will save us from severe storms, but you will want to stay alert in case they form.
