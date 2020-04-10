Drive-by shooting disrupts Easter egg hunt

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in the Houston Moore housing community Friday afternoon.
Witnesses who were in the middle of an Easter egg hunt for children tell police they saw a suspect drive by in an unknown vehicle and fire a shot at a 29-year-old woman in the 16-hundred block of Kennedy Plaza. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The city’s ShotSpotter system registered the gunfire shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police have no suspect description at this point.
If you can help, contact police at (910) 343-3609 or Text-a-Tip online at Tip708.com.
