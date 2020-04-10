Designer creates modern-Rosie the Riveter image to honor healthcare heroes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Designer and illustrator, Alex Tsatsos, created a modern-day Rosie the Riveter to honor today's heroes, the healthcare workers.
Tsatsos hopes her design will help to raise money for a cause that helps to make sure there are enough medical-grade masks for first responders.
Tsatsos, who works as a product designer at Wilmington’s nCino, said she started to see the similarities between the famous Rosie and today’s healthcare heroes.
"The more I drew it, the more I realized there was a lot in common with original, like she has her hair up in a little bun or tie in the original and here we have the hair up in the scrub bonnet and I could just see the similarities," she said.
Tsatsos said she knows many healthcare workers across the country and this was a way to show her appreciation for their hard work.
She plans to donate any proceeds from selling stickers that show the design to the North Carolina chapter of MasksNow.org.
"They are a collection of over 1,000 seamstresses who are making cloth masks for people so they can free up the medical grade masks for doctors who really need them," she explained. "I really admire that mission of making sure products are allocated to the right place. It's really important at this time."
She said the group makes sure the medical-grade supplies reserved for healthcare workers.
The stickers are available here.
To see more of Tsatsos’s designs, visit her website.
