Customer surprises some Harris Teeter employees with gift cards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Employees at the Harris Teeter in Lumina Commons received a nice surprise this week. A frequent customer there surprised each of them with a $20 gift card. About 36 employees were on the receiving end.
"This is just a small gesture but I’m trying to do my part to help out anyway I can," says Haywood Newkirk. "This is my hometown and I’m proud of it."
Newkirk said it never crossed his mind to do it for any notoriety. In fact, WECT was only able to connect with him after he heard a reporter was trying to reach him.
The Wrightsville Beach resident says he just hopes his actions will inspire other customers who may also be in the fortunate position of being able to help.
“You know what I would say to the other customers that are out there about the folks who work in the drive-thru or working at local grocery stores--they have families in need to take care of and they’re doing the best they can during this unprecedented situation in this country,” he says. “We need to appreciate them. We need to appreciate their hard work and they should be applauded for their contributions.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.