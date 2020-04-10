Craven County hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern North Carolina hospital employee has died from the coronavirus.
A spokeswoman for CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern confirms that an employee passed away Thursday.
The hospital says it is heartbroken over the loss.
This was the first death in Craven County from the virus. The county says the employee became sick a week ago and tests came back positive on Saturday.
Wayne County also confirmed its first death today. The county says the patient was in their 80's and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
This brings to 71 the number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.