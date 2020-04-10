Cat rescue adapting to changes brought on by coronavirus pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the midst of a suspension of adoptions from county and public animal adoption agencies, one private rescue is changing its adoption strategy to find forever homes for felines.
Monica Filyaw is the President of “All 4 Cats” cat rescue. She and her group of volunteers are on a mission to place cats in loving homes.
In recent weeks, the rescue has been faced with the realities of fewer adoptions amidst the COVID-19 crisis.
“The thing that worries us the most is our adoptions are down," said Filyaw. “We are used to adopting 5 to 10 animals a week. We can’t save as many because I only have so many homes.”
Back in March, the rescue suspended its in-store adoption efforts to keep their volunteers from being at risk for contracting the novel coronavirus. Additional measures were put in place to limit person-to-person contact following directives from Governor Roy Cooper.
“It’s very much hands-off, whereas normally, I would allow an adoptee or a couple to come to my house and meet a cat in the cat room without them touching doorknobs and such," noted Filyaw. “Now they don’t come in the house. We actually do a handoff on my front porch, so they don’t actually get to put your hands on a cat until they get them home.”
This week, the American Veterinary Medical Association released a statement concerning people and their pets in relation to COVID-19. Filyaw says those looking to adopt do not seem to be concerned.
“We have not seen that, we have not heard that, I have not had a lot of questions on our page about it, so at this point, I’m not worried," said Filyaw. "Everyone should be doing what they can to wash their hands, keep surfaces clean for yourselves and your pets, to keep them from picking up every day germs. So, it’s not a big concern for us.”
Filyaw said the rescue has channeled its Facebook page to keep its operation up and running.
However, with some pet owners finding themselves in financial hardship Filyaw found herself with two cats that were dumped at the New Hanover Humane Society.
In these fiscally trying times, Filyaw hopes that those struggling to make ends meet will instead reach out to organizations that can provide necessities, like food.
“An inside cat that’s been with you for six or seven years has no idea how (to handle) themselves outside,” stressed Filyaw. “There’s a pet food pantry and a lot of the rescues, ours included, someone contacts and says, ‘Hey, I don’t have a job right now, I can’t feed my cat for the next month.’ Well I’m probably just going to hand you a bag of cat food and I would prefer you keep your own cat. It’s in everybody’s best interest.”
Kitten season adds another level of complication. With one of two low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the region temporarily shutting down, Filyaw and All 4 Cats are working to find affordable ways to control the cat population.
“We will be checking with local veterinarians to see who has the resources and can help us out," noted Filyaw. “Normally when you go to a vet, it’s just going to be more expensive, which is why we use a low-cost option.”
Filyaw and her team will continue to adopt their cats and continue their mission, despite the hardships.
“We’re just anxious to get back to normal so we can save more animals,” added Filyaw.
If you’re interested in seeing a list of cats up for adoption, check out all4cats.org or All4Cats on Facebook.
