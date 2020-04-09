103-year-old Italian says ‘courage, faith’ helped beat virus

In this photo taken on April 1, 2020, 103-year-old Ada Zanusso, poses with a nurse at the old people's home "Maria Grazia" in Lessona, northern Italy, after recovering from Covid-19 infection. To recover from coronavirus infection, as she did, Zanusso recommends courage and faith, the same qualities that have served her well in her nearly 104 years on Earth. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Residenza Maria Grazia Lessona via AP Photo) (Source: Giampiero Brisotto)
April 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 2:13 PM

ROME (Associated Press) - A 103-year-old Italian woman says courage and faith have helped her recover from the coronavirus.

Italy, along with neighboring France, has Europe’s largest population of the super old, or people who are at least 100.

Italy is the nation with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths and it’s looking to its super-old survivors for inspiration.

Ada Zanusso told The Associated Press this week that courage, strength and faith helped her recover at a home for the elderly in northern Italy.

Her doctor said Zanusso was in bed for a week. She is looking forward to watching her great-grandchildren play again.

