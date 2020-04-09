Working from home: Web designer offers how-to Zoom videos

“A lot of what we talked about was not necessarily how to turn on zoom, how to do your chat, how to turn your mic on and off but we talked about etiquette," she said. "When we all started doing email and somebody would type in all caps, it’d be like ‘why are you yelling at me?’ and if you don’t conform to kind of the norms of Zoom people kind of ostracize you for no reason other than you are ‘that guy.’”