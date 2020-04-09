Working from home: Web designer offers how-to Zoom videos

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around the world, people are connecting in new ways both personally and professionally because of the coronavirus.
Video-conferencing apps like Zoom and online education platforms like Canvas are being used at an unprecedented rate.
For many people, these platforms are new and they’re looking for help navigating the professional digital world.
Sue Rachunok, of Design Interventions, operates a full time web design and marketing firm. Lately, she’s turned her attention to shooting quick, helpful videos aimed at helping people with Zoom and other video conferencing platforms.
“A lot of what we talked about was not necessarily how to turn on zoom, how to do your chat, how to turn your mic on and off but we talked about etiquette," she said. "When we all started doing email and somebody would type in all caps, it’d be like ‘why are you yelling at me?’ and if you don’t conform to kind of the norms of Zoom people kind of ostracize you for no reason other than you are ‘that guy.’”
Rachunok offers tips on how to maintain a sense of professionalism while in your personal space, including:
- -Consider your space, the lighting, your audio and everything visible in the background
- -Let others in your home know you’re entering a meeting and shouldn’t be disturbed
- -Dress professionally
- -Turn on your camera, but mute your microphone by default
“You are inviting people into your home who you normally don’t have in your home and you are in your home but you still have to put on the airs of being in a real meeting,” she said.
For students and teachers particularly, these platforms were once a sort of additional resource.
Now, they’re critical for teaching and student connection.
Canvas V.P. Hilary Scharton says they’ve seen a 60-percent increase in users logged in at once.
“We’ve really seen a huge switch, obviously, now that we are all at home," she said. "People are using Canvas now to have virtual conferences with their students and to hold office hours and to do instruction and to give students all the resources they need so they can keep learning at home.”
Last week, UNCW’s Watson College of Education transitioned what was supposed to be an in-person teacher’s conference to a Zoom conference for over 100 educators complete with break-out sessions covering everything from how to use the technology, to how to use it for engagement with early literacy and with high school students. Teachers submitted a needs assessment beforehand so the conference leaders knew some common topics to address.
“At the end, one of the things that really made me so happy was we ended with the same number of teachers in the virtual conference that we started with at the beginning of the day," said Somer Lewis. "So, that shows me that the information was valuable that they really found it engaging and that they are really going to walk away and use some of these tools.”
With no concrete end in sight, some of the same advice comes up again and again and that’s to do your best with where you are and what you have and be kind to yourself if things aren’t working out as easily as you might like.
You can find Sue Rachunok’s Zoom how-to videos here.
