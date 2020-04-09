Want to make homemade masks to donate to NHRMC? Here’s how to make sure they fit the guidelines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center now is accepting donations of handmade face masks but hospital officials say these masks need to be designed to meet certain specifications.
To help with this, a step-by-step guide has been created. You can find these instructions here.
“This was created in coordination with infectious disease physicians and nurses, meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” NHRMC stated on its website. “All masks being donated will be inspected by our clinical staff to ensure they meet the needed specifications.”
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NHRMC Business Center located at 3151 S. 17th Street.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.