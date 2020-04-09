On the verge of a comeback, Coronavirus impact on film industry is unknown

“I’m just hopeful that when we are able to come back to work we are able to crank out as much content as possible and that North Carolina is back on the map," she said. “We were just starting to recover from the fiasco of HB2, production companies were starting to look at us, remembering what our crew base is able to get done and the talent that we have here. They were starting to stick their toes back in the water, come back, and then COVID-19.”