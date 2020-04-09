Tips for saving money on food, maintaining a healthy diet during virus pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With many working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people may find themselves eating more than they typically would.
Whether you’re bored or just anxious, you may be tempted to grab chocolate or chips as comfort foods.
Some folks have several options when it comes to what to eat but but maybe you’re thinking about the “Quarantine 15″.
Kay Dobis, a clinical nutritionist, said as this continues and we stay home, it’s important to consume foods that boost immune systems.
Fruits and veggies are huge.
Dobis said any food that contains a lot of vitamin C, vitamin A or Zinc are great options.
Humberto Guardiola, a professor of culinary arts at the HGTC International Culinary Institute, said you can use this time with your family to get creative.
Not only can you spice it up with different food items you have around the house, making recipes with your kiddos or loved ones, but becoming creative can also save you money.
Guardiola said it can limit how many times you have to make those essential trips to the grocery store.
“For any leftover food, you want to freeze them as soon as possible so you can use it at a later date or plan your meal based on what you have left over. Think about those items first and create new recipes after," Guardiola said.
Guardiola recommends using your perishable items first and plan your meals on that.
To save money and limit how many trips you take to grocery stores, Dobis and Guardiola suggest frozen options, like frozen fruits or vegetables.
Also, foods like sweet potatoes or cabbage are fresh foods that last a long time.
When it comes to what you’re eating, Dobis suggests asking yourself some questions, such as, "Am I really hungry? Am I bored? Maybe anxious?
If you’re bored or anxious and have a tendency to pick up food, there’s things you can do.
“Things that I do in my practice is something I call 'intuitive eating’ and we look at emotional eating from a perspective of what is it I really need at this point and time and usually it’s not food. We’re using food to comfort ourselves or to feel a period of boredom or something like that,” Dobis said.
Dobis added self-care is more than just healthy eating, so also make sure you’re getting enough sleep.
She also said to give yourself a pass right now. If maybe you are thinking of the “Quarantine 15” or do gain weight, she said to remember all of this is temporary.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.