’They’re some of our most vulnerable’: Care facilities take precautions against coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Group living and nursing homes are working around the clock to stay up to date with coronavirus guidelines and make sure their residents and staff have what they need.
Governor Roy Cooper handed down new guidance Wednesday for care facilities, directing caretakers to wear masks, close communal living areas and restrict non-essential staff. Leaders in the Cape Fear says they were taking those precautions before the state released the new guidelines.
New Hanover County health leaders began pushing information from the CDC and the state to group living facilities weeks ago. The county says they’re in constant contact with each facility, asking how they’re doing, if they’re screening their staff, and asking if they’re getting all the supplies they need.
“Those are some of our most vulnerable citizens and we want to do everything we can to keep them safe and well," said Carla Turner, Personal Health Services Manager with New Hanover County. "That population covers two high risk areas: congregate settings, lots of people living under one facility, elderly over 65, and people with chronic health conditions.”
Brunswick Cove Living Center says they started utilizing masks during every interaction with their residents last week when the advice came down from the CDC.
“We’re not immune from it... one thing we’ve seen in the news is it doesn’t matter... It’s possible in any facility. Now we’re thankful we don’t have it, and we want families to know were doing everything we can to take care of folks,” said Brunswick Cove Living Center owner Zachary Miller.
The virus has completely changed how they function at the living center; the facility closed to visitors a month ago and since then, has cancelled all planned group activities and dining.
“Now that most of our residents have been here a month without any contact with family members, a lot of the stuff we’re doing now is keeping asymptomatic workers from getting residents sick. We’re taking the way we look at infection control and stand it on its head,” said Miller.
Brunswick Cove says they have an adequate amount of PPE for now, but the supplies would be stretched if cases develop in house. While they rush to find new sources of protective gear and disinfectant, they’re also left to explain the strange circumstances created by the coronavirus to residents who struggle with memory issues.
“When they talk to mom on the phone they say ‘When can you come visit me?’… you cant tell them when… we don’t know. Especially with the folks who are confused, it’s difficult to explain to them repeatedly why their loved ones haven’t come to visit," said Miller. “The roughest part is not knowing.”
As of Thursday night, DHHS numbers confirm ongoing outbreaks at 16 nursing homes and four residential care facilities, none of which are located in the Cape Fear area.
