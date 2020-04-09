Stores in North Carolina ordered to limit capacity under new state order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will issue new directives to the state, including an order that will effectively require stores in North Carolina to limit capacity to 20% of their fire capacity or 5 people for every 1,000 feet. The order will take effect starting Monday at 5pm, according to the governor.
The part of the order affecting store management will also require locations to mark six feet of distance in places like checkout lines and offer hand sanitizer to customers. Stores will be required to do frequent cleaning as well.
The order has two other topics -- nursing home management and unemployment claims. In terms of nursing homes, the order eliminates dining and other activities in groups and requires employees to wear masks. The third part of the order is meant to speed up the processing of unemployment claims across the state, by allowing employers to file batches of claims for employees.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.