Several staffers at Duplin County medical center test positive for coronavirus

“Duplin County residents need to be aware of the seriousness of COVID-19,” Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons Kornegay said in a news release. “The most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and limiting social interaction by staying at home as much as possible. In addition, residents should be aware of the face mask guidance released by the CDC about covering your face if you need to go out for essentials. A face covering can help keep you from transmitting the virus and possibly provide you some protection from others.”