Several staffers at Duplin County medical center test positive for coronavirus

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Duplin County Health Department says several employees of a medical center in Rose Hill have tested positive for coronavirus.
While the health department did not release the exact number of employees at Rose Hill Medical Center who have the virus, officials did say all of the affected workers are in isolation at home. According to the state’s most recent numbers, 11 people in the entire county have been confirmed by a laboratory as positive for coronavirus.
The center is closed until further notice, when the affected persons are able to be released from isolation.
Any patients who were inside the clinic from March 23rd to April 3rd should expect to be contacted by the medical center. They’ll have to be under surveillance with the health department.
“Duplin County residents need to be aware of the seriousness of COVID-19,” Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons Kornegay said in a news release. “The most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to practice social distancing, proper hand hygiene, and limiting social interaction by staying at home as much as possible. In addition, residents should be aware of the face mask guidance released by the CDC about covering your face if you need to go out for essentials. A face covering can help keep you from transmitting the virus and possibly provide you some protection from others.”
