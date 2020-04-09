New Hanover County Schools looking into alternate graduation venues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Schools system is looking into alternative graduation venues after UNCW canceled its contracts with the district.
“No decision has been made at this time regarding the postponement or cancellation of NHCS graduations,” district officials said in a Thursday afternoon statement.
The traditional and early college high schools in the district typically hold their commencement ceremonies at Trask Coliseum which can seat approximately 5,200 people.
On March 23, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order closing all public K-12 schools for in-person instruction until at least May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four days later, Cooper issued a “stay at home” order that banned public gatherings of ten or more people.
“The district will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and federal, state, and county COVID-19 restrictions and respond accordingly,” the NHCS statement continued.
Last month, UNCW announced it was postponing its May graduation ceremonies in response to the virus outbreak.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.