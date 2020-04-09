N.C. lawmakers want to retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines for residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina General Assembly’s top two lawmakers say legislation is in the works that will retroactively extend vehicle inspection deadlines.
Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore released a joint statement Thursday morning saying lawmakers will take up the proposed measure once the General Assembly reconvenes on April 28.
“DMV regulations are a particularly pressing matter that we have worked daily for several weeks on a bipartisan basis to resolve,” according to the statement. “Until such legislation passes, we support bureaucratic flexibility on compliance with the existing deadlines.”
In the meantime, the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the State Highway Patrol have agreed to not prioritize the enforcement of expired inspections.
“This shared commitment by the legislative and executive branches provides North Carolinians’ certainty that the state government will provide this flexibility they need now and act to retroactively alleviate DMV deadlines despite the current law temporarily in place,” the statement read.
