General Assembly to begin video streaming of NC House Remote Committee meetings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Citizens will be able to watch live video streams of online committee meetings by members of the North Carolina House of Representatives starting next week.
Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) announced Thursday the remote committee meetings will be streamed on the General Assembly’s website through YouTube starting Tuesday, April 14, 2020, giving citizens the chance to watch the hearings of the House Select Committee on COVID-19.
“We continue to expand our remote committee capability in the North Carolina House to prepare a legislative response that delivers much-needed help to people who we know are really hurting right now,” Moore said in a statement contained in a news release sent from his office. "Remote House committees are working to provide solutions for the unprecedented challenges facing North Carolina families, and we encourage every community to watch their representatives at work putting our state on a strong road to recovery.”
The live streams can be accessed on the website of the state House Select Committee on COVID-19 by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.