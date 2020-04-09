First Alert Forecast: temperatures to nosedive between Thursday and Friday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, a strong cold front and a potent storm system are set to bring some drastic weather changes to the Cape Fear Region. Let me take you through it...
Thursday: Ahead of the cold front, warm and dry winds will continue to elevate the chance for brush fires, so please be careful. A stray, gusty storm will be the exception to a sunny rule as temperatures soar to the 80s to locally around 90 inland.
Good Friday: Behind the cold front, a much chillier northerly wind flow ought to pin daytime temperatures to the 60s despite lots of sun, and an even more jarring installment of the temperature drop-off will come Friday night. Expect cold upper 30s and lower 40s for lows then.
Easter weekend: Saturday will have sun and 60s. Temperatures will take a stab at the 70s Sunday and Monday. As that potent storm pounces, odds for showers and perhaps even a gusty storm will spike to 50% by Sunday, 30% Sunday night, and 70% Monday. Plan to stay alert!
Catch these details and more in your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime you like and for any location you choose, you can tap into a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Take care!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.